Angels victimized by another poor start, this time by Trevor Cahill

Once again, an Angels starting pitcher stumbled. In an 8-5 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Monday, Trevor Cahill seemed locked in until there were two outs in the fourth inning. Then a walk and subsequent home run by Jurickson Profar tied the score at 3 and turned the tide.
Cahill departed with one out in the fifth inning after surrendering another home run — the 16th he has allowed this season — and letting two more A’s reach base. Both scored when reliever Cam Bedrosian gave up a single up the middle soon after throwing a wild pitch.
Cahill (2-5), who struck out five in 4 1/3 innings, was charged with six earned runs.
The holes in the Angels’ rotation grow wider with each start from pitchers who belonged to different organizations last season. First, Matt Harvey’s earned-run average ballooned to 7.50, worst in the American League. He was placed on the injured list Saturday because of an upper back strain that he said he had kept hidden.
On Monday, it was Cahill, who began piecing his season back together with strong starts against the Baltimore Orioles on May 10 and the Minnesota Twins last week only to see his effectiveness upended again.
Cahill reverted to relying on his changeup in recent weeks. It led to some success, including against the formidable Twins, whom he held to one run on two hits over five innings in his last start. But when Cahill left the game Monday, his ERA had climbed to 6.92, the worst in baseball among active pitchers.
As the Athletics (29-25) won their 10th straight game, the Angels fell to 24-29, 11 games out of first place in the AL West.