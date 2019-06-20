Mike Trout's grand slam finally lifts Angels over .500

A few hours before the Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-6, Mike Trout sat in the visitors dugout at Rogers Centre during the fourth inning already six RBIs and two home runs richer.
Trout put together one of the best offensive performances of his career Wednesday night. He crushed a grand slam in the fourth inning, his second of the season, after hitting a two-run homer in his previous at-bat. He sliced a bases-loaded single to left field that scored an insurance run in the ninth inning.
Trout's seven RBIs marked a new career high. It also extended his hot-hitting month of June.
Trout’s surge comes on the heels of a month-long slump. For a span of 31 games, Trout batted a pedestrian .248 from April 23 to May 28. His production continued to climb, courtesy of the constant walks he drew and his superhuman ability to crack extra-base hits. But he didn’t feel like himself.
Trout is so far past that now. In three weeks, he’s batted 25 for 71 with 10 home runs and 26 RBIs. The two-time American League most valuable player has been on such a tear that he has added 1.7 wins above replacement since May 28, according to Fangraphs’ version of the statistic. His 5.0 WAR is second only to the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger.
The Angels improved to 38-37, one game above .500 for the first time since April 13.