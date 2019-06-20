Mike Trout's grand slam finally lifts Angels over .500

Trout is so far past that now. In three weeks, he’s batted 25 for 71 with 10 home runs and 26 RBIs. The two-time American League most valuable player has been on such a tear that he has added 1.7 wins above replacement since May 28, according to Fangraphs’ version of the statistic. His 5.0 WAR is second only to the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger.