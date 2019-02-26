Angels defeat Brewers, 4-3, in Cactus League play

AT THE PLATE: Infielder Wilfredo Tovar and outfielder Jarrett Parker, both of whom are non-roster invitees to Angels camp and have outside shots of making the opening day roster, hit solo home runs to catapult the Angels to a 2-1 lead by the fifth inning. Parker, serving as designated hitter in place of Andrelton Simmons, also drew two walks and scored from first on a double to left-center field. His two-out homer in the third inning tied the score 1-1. “He’s a big strong guy,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Missed an entire year with a shoulder injury. It’s good to see him get off to a quick start.”… Julian Leon hit an RBI double in the sixth inning. … Top prospect Jo Adell, who started his second game of the exhibition season, was again held hitless. He is 0 for 5 to start the spring.