Angels defeat Brewers, 4-3, in Cactus League play

The Angels defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Monday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. The Angels are 2-2 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: Infielder Wilfredo Tovar and outfielder Jarrett Parker, both of whom are non-roster invitees to Angels camp and have outside shots of making the opening day roster, hit solo home runs to catapult the Angels to a 2-1 lead by the fifth inning. Parker, serving as designated hitter in place of Andrelton Simmons, also drew two walks and scored from first on a double to left-center field. His two-out homer in the third inning tied the score 1-1. “He’s a big strong guy,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Missed an entire year with a shoulder injury. It’s good to see him get off to a quick start.”… Julian Leon hit an RBI double in the sixth inning. … Top prospect Jo Adell, who started his second game of the exhibition season, was again held hitless. He is 0 for 5 to start the spring.
ON THE MOUND: Right-handed starter Jaime Barria allowed a leadoff home run on a 2-0 pitch to the left-handed-hitting Cory Spangenberg. He made adjustments as he went and settled down. Over two innings, he struck out one and allowed two hits. Barria has been working on a curveball to complement his slider-heavy arsenal. … Felix Peña, who is competing with Barria for the fifth spot in the starting rotation, faced the minimum number of batters and struck out three in three innings. … Minor leaguer Jeremy Rhoades made his second appearance of the spring and pitched a quick inning in the sixth. He has not allowed a batter to reach in either of his appearances.
EXTRA BASES: “Peña was good,” Ausmus said. “He kept the pitch count down. Actually wasn’t expected to go into a third inning but did. The pitch count was low enough that we kinda felt like we needed to send him back out or he would have been set back in terms of pitches his next outing.”
UP NEXT: The Angels will travel to Hohokam Stadium on Tuesday to face the Oakland Athletics at 1:05 p.m. Left-hander Andrew Heaney is slated to start the game. TV: Prime Ticket. Radio: 830.