Draft pick Erik Rivera gives Angels another two-way player

They first made a splash when they committed to Shohei Ohtani, last year’s American League rookie of the year, in December 2017. They furthered that endeavor last summer by encouraging minor leaguers Jared Walsh (now with the Angels as a first baseman and mop-up reliever) and Bo Way to add pitching back into their repertoires. They also drafted outfielder and right-handed pitcher William English as a two-way player. Kaleb Cowart, the Angels’ top pick of the 2010 draft who has not lived up to the billing, is back at triple-A trying to become a two-way player.