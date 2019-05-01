Angels pitcher Griffin Canning's debut was dominant in win over the Blue Jays

Canning was in the middle of retiring the first 10 batters he faced, wielding a 94 mph fastball that retained its integrity as his outing went on, when his Santa Margarita High coach recalled the moment he recognized Canning’s potential. In the summer after his freshman year, Canning and the Santa Margarita baseball team played in a tournament against Joey Gallo’s Bishop Gorman High (Las Vegas) team. Gallo, then a rising senior on the verge of becoming the Texas Rangers’ second pick of the 2012 draft, hit a screaming line drive off Canning’s inner-half fastball with a wooden bat. The ball climbed and climbed until it left the ballpark for a home run.