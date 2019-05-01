Angels pitcher Griffin Canning's debut was dominant in win over the Blue Jays

He hopped over the third base line at Angel Stadium, moments before throwing his first major league pitch for a strike down the middle of the plate, and looked like he belonged.
Griffin Canning, the Angels’ top pitching prospect and the first draft pick under general manager Billy Eppler to make his debut, was dominant in the first start of his career on Tuesday night. As the Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3, Canning was perfect facing the Blue Jays the first through the batting order. He ran into some trouble and was charged three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings, but he lived up to the hype.
“He seemed unflappable,” manager Brad Ausmus said of Canning, whom Ausmus watched in spring training and last year in the minor leagues. “He didn’t seem intimidated. He didn’t seem out of place. He was very comfortable with the surroundings.”
Canning was all those things in front of an announced crowd of 38,797, so many of whom knew him as a child growing up in south Orange County. Even as he faltered his second time through the Jays’ batting order, Canning never seemed without poise.
Canning was in the middle of retiring the first 10 batters he faced, wielding a 94 mph fastball that retained its integrity as his outing went on, when his Santa Margarita High coach recalled the moment he recognized Canning’s potential. In the summer after his freshman year, Canning and the Santa Margarita baseball team played in a tournament against Joey Gallo’s Bishop Gorman High (Las Vegas) team. Gallo, then a rising senior on the verge of becoming the Texas Rangers’ second pick of the 2012 draft, hit a screaming line drive off Canning’s inner-half fastball with a wooden bat. The ball climbed and climbed until it left the ballpark for a home run.
Canning, who was barely 15 years old and facing a prospect who’d eventually crack the big leagues and hit 40 home runs in back-to-back seasons before even turning 25, didn’t flinch. He brushed it off and got back in a groove.
“He pitches big on big stages,” said Dave Bacani, who led Santa Margarita’s baseball team from 2009 to 2017. “This is obviously the biggest stage he’s pitched on and he’s doing well so far. We’re proud of him.”
So leave it to Canning to put himself in a bases-load jam in the fourth inning of his first big league start and escape with little damage. He did exactly that Tuesday, after Freddy Galvis knocked the first Blue Jays hit of the game to right field with one out, advanced to second base on a subsequent single to left and moved to third base when Canning walked Justin Smoak on five pitches.
After receiving his first mound visit from pitching coach Doug White, Canning reset himself on the mound. He threw a slider in the dirt for a wild pitch that allowed Galvis to score easily and give Toronto a 1-0 lead.
But the inning didn’t snowball. Canning got the final outs of the frame on a ground ball and a strikeout, which was his sixth of the game.
Canning displayed all the tools the Angels praised in his outing Tuesday night. His fastball pushed 95 mph, his breaking balls drew a combined nine swings and misses and received five strike calls.
He limited hard contact most of the evening, until he reached the fifth inning. Brandon Drury led off the inning with a 374 foot home run that dumped into the right field seats, trimming the Angels’ lead to 3-2. Two pitches later, Teoscar Hernandez lined a double to left field.
Canning retired the next batter, but exited right after. Hernandez eventually scored on a ground ball induced by reliever Cam Bedrosian, but by then Canning’s final numbers wouldn’t factor into the decision.
The 22-year-old local had done almost exactly what the Angels hoped he would do.
“I just think he had that mental makeup of a professional baseball player,” said Ryan Torrey, who was one of Canning’s high school pitching coaches. “He showed up every single day with task in mind and just accomplished it, no matter what adversity or however hard the workout was. He just had that professional mentality that you can’t teach.”