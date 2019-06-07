Angels’ Justin Upton heads to rehab stint for first live action since March

Upton, out all season because of a sprained left big toe, has ramped up his rehabilitation activities exponentially in the last week. Now he is headed for a rehab assignment at Class-A Inland Empire, manager Brad Ausmus said Thursday at Angel Stadium. Upton, who was limited to 10 plate appearances in major league spring training games because of right knee tendinitis, will play in a game for the first time since late March on Friday.