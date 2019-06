Los Angeles Angels? Disingenuous team name is as laughable as ever

No matter where they plant their long-term roots, the Angels need to be proud of their home and embrace the name of the city where they play their home games. If that’s in Anaheim, they should go back to being the Anaheim Angels, the team’s name when they won their only World Series. If they move to Long Beach, become the Long Beach Angels. Or, if they want to keep the Los Angeles name bad enough, build a stadium in the city and actually become a crosstown rival of the Dodgers.