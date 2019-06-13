Los Angeles Angels? Disingenuous team name is as laughable as ever

Say what you will about the Chargers, who have been in L.A. for less than three years, but it’s not hard to find Chargers gear with “L.A.” or “Los Angeles” on it. And the team routinely holds local events, from the draft party at the Santa Monica Pier to taking their rookies on a tour of Hollywood as soon as they get to town. The next time the Angels do something significant in the city they claim it will be the first time.