Rookie Luis Rengifo looks like the Angels’ future second baseman

When they began working together last year, Gallego was told by Angels brass that Rengifo, who split time between second and shortstop, would likely find a permanent position at second. Gallego was flummoxed. What he saw of Rengifo at shortstop — the above-average arm, the instincts, the fluidity of his movements — was sufficient to inspire confidence. But part of the Angels’ philosophy is for top prospects to become proficient at more than one position. Rengifo would be no exception.