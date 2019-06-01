Angels’ win streak is hung out to dry in Seattle

The tying run was tantalizingly close, 90 feet away, with two outs in the top of the eighth inning Friday night, the potential go-ahead run was at second, and a possible insurance run stood at first.
An Angels offense that racked up 21 runs and 31 hits in the previous two games seemed ready to bust out when Jonathan Lucroy lined a ball toward the gap in left-center field, where it hung in the air for what seemed like forever to the visiting team.
That gave Seattle left fielder Domingo Santana enough time to make a running catch to end the inning, and the Mariners held on for a 4-3 victory before a crowd of 32,164 in T-Mobile Park.
“I guess initially I thought it might drop,” Angels manager Brad Ausmus said of Lucroy’s flare, “but it had a little too much air under it.”
Angels starter Tyler Skaggs pitched well enough to win, allowing four runs and five hits in seven innings, striking out eight and walking one, but Seattle right-hander Mike Leake was even better, effectively mixing and locating a six-pitch arsenal while allowing two runs and five hits in seven innings, striking out two.
Seattle’s Tom Murphy doubled and scored in the third inning and hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Jay Bruce hit a decisive solo homer off Skaggs in the seventh.
Leake blanked the Angels on two singles, striking out two and walking none, through 52/3 innings, and Seattle had a 3-0 lead when Mike Trout stepped into the batter’s box with two outs and the bases empty in the sixth.
Leake tried to sneak a 2-and-2 changeup past Trout. It did not go well. The pitch hung over the middle of the plate near Trout’s knees, just where the Angels slugger loves off-speed pitches.
Trout smoked a line drive off the scoreboard beyond the left-center field wall for his team-leading 13th homer, cutting Seattle’s lead to 3-1.
The ball left Trout’s bat at 114.4 mph and traveled 440 feet, tied for his third-hardest-hit homer since Statcast began tracking information in 2015. His hardest-hit homer is 116.8 mph.
It was also Trout’s 21st homer in Seattle, extending his lead among visiting players in Safeco Field/T-Mobile Park, and his 35th against the Mariners, tying him for fifth on the all-time list against Seattle with Juan Gonzalez and Alex Rodriguez.
Shohei Ohtani drove Leake’s next pitch, a sinker that caught too much of the plate, over the left-field wall for his third homer, cutting Seattle’s lead to 3-2.
Brian Goodwin singled with one out in the seventh and took off for second on a hit-and-run with David Fletcher at the plate. Fletcher swung through the pitch and Goodwin was thrown out at second by Murphy.
Fletcher lofted a fly ball toward the gap in right-center, where right fielder Mitch Haniger made a diving catch to end the inning.
The Mariners pushed their lead to 4-2 in the seventh when Bruce drove an over-the-middle fastball from Skaggs over the center-field wall for his 300th career homer and 14th of the season.
The Angels (27-30) countered in the eighth when Luis Rengifo walked with one out and Trout walked with two out. Ohtani stroked a down-and-away slider through the shortstop hole of a shifted infield single to score Rengifo to make it 4-3, and Kole Calhoun walked to load the bases before Lucroy’s fly-ball out.
“We’ve done it all year — we’ve never given up,” Ausmus said. “We’ve had much deeper deficits than that and gotten back into the game. Tonight, we just needed to get Leake out of there quicker, and it didn’t happen.”
Skaggs retired seven straight batters to open the game, two by strikeout, before Murphy, who had not faced Skaggs before Friday night, golfed a 92-mph fastball that was below the strike zone off the top of the left-center-field wall for a one-out double in the third inning.
Skaggs balked Murphy to third, and the Angels brought their infield in. No. 9 batter Dylan Moore, a former Placentia El Dorado High School standout whose parents are longtime Angels season ticket holders, hit a soft single to center to score Murphy for a 1-0 Mariners lead.
Murphy did some more damage in the fifth inning when he followed a two-out walk to Bruce by belting a 78-mph curve on a one-and-two count into the right-center-field seats for his third homer and a 3-0 Seattle lead.