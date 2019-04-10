Mike Trout not in Angels' lineup a day after groin injury

As expected, center fielder Mike Trout was not in the Angels’ starting lineup for Wednesday’s series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers at Angel Stadium.
Trout strained his right groin during Tuesday night’s victory over the Brewers. He appeared to injure it sliding feet-first into second base on an inning-ending force-out in the second inning. He remained in the game for one more inning, but was pulled before the start of the fourth.
Trout said after the game that he was already feeling better. And on Wednesday he sounded optimistic. Trout told reporters he feels a lot better but wants to be smart about coming back. It’s too early in the season to push it and groin strains can be worsened by being tested before completely healed.
“Obviously I have to make sure it's 100% before I go back out there,” Trout said after Tuesday’s game. “We’ve got an off day coming up [Thursday]. Obviously see how I feel tomorrow. But I’m just happy it’s not as bad as it could’ve been.”
Trout leads the Angels in average (.406), home runs (five) and RBIs (12).
Brian Goodwin will start in center field and Peter Bourjos will be in left field.