Angels' blueprint to reach the postseason for first time since 2014

Consider this: The Angels spent the first 1 1/2 months of the 2018 season near the top of the American League West division standings, battling the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros. A series of events sent their season sideways: Ramirez found out stem-cell therapy didn’t repair previous damage to his ulnar collateral ligament, leading to a complete tear of the ligament in his second start and surgery soon after; young closer Keynan Middleton underwent elbow ligament replacement surgery in May; Shohei Ohtani was shut down from pitching because of a partial tear in his UCL in June; and Skaggs made a groin injury worse by declining to rest.