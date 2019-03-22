Astros should win their third AL West title in a row

A look at every team in the American League West and their 2019 predicted order of finish.
AL WEST
1 | ASTROS
2018 | 103-59, 1st in West
Last year in playoffs | 2018
The loss of veteran starters Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton put a sizable dent in the rotation, but the Astros still have two dominant starters in Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole. Houston’s bullpen is as deep as any in baseball. A lineup featuring George Springer, Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa is strong, though just a shade less potent than the Red Sox and Yankees. The Astros may not be World Series favorites, but they have enough to win their third straight division title.
2019 Houston Astros
Projected batting order
1. George Springer
Center field
2. Alex Bregman
Third base
3. Jose Altuve
Second base
4. Carlos Correa
Shortstop
5. Michael Brantley
Left field
6. Yuli Gurriel
First base
7. Josh Reddick
Right field
8. Tyler White
Designated hitter
9. Robinson Chirinos
Catcher
Pitching
Justin Verlander
Right-handed
Gerrit Cole
Right-handed
Collin McHugh
Right-handed
Wade Miley
Left-handed
Brad Peacock
Right-handed
Closer
Roberto Osuna
Right-handed
Setup
Ryan Pressly
Right-handed
2 | ATHLETICS
2018 | 97-65, 2nd in West
Last year in playoffs | 2018
The rotation is again a major question mark, but the A’s won 97 games while going through essentially two full rotations last season, and they appear to have good depth again with 21-year-old left-hander Jesus Luzardo, who has the makings of a star, and right-handers Daniel Mengden and Paul Blackburn. A deep and capable bullpen that ranked second in the league with a 3.37 ERA in 2018 should be terrific. The defense—especially at the corner infield spots—is excellent, and a Khris Davis-powered lineup should score plenty of runs.
2019 Oakland Athletics
Projected batting order
1. Robbie Grossman
Left field
2. Matt Chapman
Third base
3. Stephen Piscotty
Right field
4. Khris Davis
Designated hitter
5. Matt Olson
First base
6. Jurickson Profar
Second base
7. Marcus Semien
Shortstop
8. Nick Hundley
Catcher
9. Ramon Laureano
Center field
Pitching
Mike Fiers
Right-handed
Marco Estrada
Right-handed
Brett Anderson
Left-handed
Frankie Montas
Right-handed
Aaron Brooks
Right-handed
Closer
Blake Treinen
Right-handed
Setup
Joakim Soria
Right-handed
3 | ANGELS
2018 | 80-82, 4th in West
Last year in playoffs | 2014
Mike Trout enters his eighth full season in search of his first playoff victory. It will take considerable overachievement by a thin rotation and relief corps for the best all-around player in baseball to return to the October stage he craves. The Angels made incremental upgrades to the rotation with Matt Harvey and Trevor Cahill, but Andrew Heaney (elbow inflammation) will open the season on the injured list. The bullpen has plenty of power arms but not much experience. An expected May return of slugger Shohei Ohtani will help.
2019 Los Angeles Angels
Projected batting order
1. Kole Calhoun
Right field
2. Mike Trout
Center field
3. Justin Upton
Left field
4. Albert Pujols
Designated hitter
5. Justin Bour
First base
6. Andrelton Simmons
Shortstop
7. Zack Cozart
Third base
8. Jonathan Lucroy
Catcher
9. David Fletcher
Second base
Pitching
Tyler Skaggs
Left-handed
Matt Harvey
Right-handed
Trevor Cahill
Right-handed
Jaime Barria
Right-handed
Felix Pena
|Throws
Closer
Cody Allen
Right-handed
Setup
Ty Buttrey
Right-handed
4 | RANGERS
2018 | 67-95, 5th in West
Last year in playoffs | 2016
The retirement of probable Hall of Fame third baseman Adrian Beltre, a five-time Gold Glove Award winner, left huge voids in the lineup and the infield, but there is still good power with Joey Gallo, who hit 81 homers the past two seasons, and Rougned Odor, Shin-Soo Choo, Nomar Mazara and Asdrubel Cabrera, who each hit 20 homers or more last season. The rotation has been rebuilt with veterans, and while the bullpen lacks depth, the Rangers have one of the baseball’s best young closers in Jose Leclerc.
2019 Texas Rangers
Projected batting order
1. Shin-Soo Choo
Designated hitter
2. Rougned Odor
Second base
3. Elvis Andrus
Shortstop
4. Nomar Mazara
Right field
5. Asdrubel Cabrera
Third base
6. Joey Gallo
Left field
7. Ronald Guzman
First base
8. Jeff Mathis
Catcher
9. Delino DeShields
Center field
Pitching
Mike Minor
Left-handed
Lance Lynn
Right-handed
Edinson Volquez
Right-handed
Drew Smyly
Left-handed
Shelby Miller
Right-handed
Closer
Jose Leclerc
Right-handed
Setup
Shawn Kelley
Right-handed
5 | MARINERS
2018 |89-73, 3rd in West
Last year in playoffs | 2001
Jerry Dipoto didn’t think the Mariners were ready to compete with the Astros, so the GM dismantled an 89-win team, trading 57-save closer Edwin Diaz, middle infielders Jean Segura and Robinson Cano, pitcher James Paxton and catcher Mike Zunino and allowing slugger Nelson Cruz to leave as a free agent. What’s left is a decent rotation, a mish-mash of a bullpen, a patchwork lineup that will be without injured third baseman Kyle Seager until May and five or six prospects that Seattle hopes will make it competitive by 2021.
2019 Seattle Mariners
Projected batting order
1. Dee Gordon
Second base
2. Mitch Haniger
Center field
3. Edwin Encarnacion
Designated hitter
4. Jay Bruce
Right field
5. Domingo Santana
Left field
6. Dan Vogelbach
First base
7. Ryon Healey
Third base
8. Omar Narvaez
Catcher
9. Tim Beckham
Shortstop
Pitching
Marco Gonzales
Right-handed
Yosei Kikuchi
Left-handed
Mike Leake
Right-handed
Wade LeBlanc
Left-handed
Felix Hernandez
Right-handed
Closer
Hunter Strickland
Right-handed
Setup
Shawn Armstrong
Right-handed