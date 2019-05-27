Angels aren’t saying what they’ll do for a starter Tuesday

Suarez, 21, catapulted up the prospects list last season after he advanced from Class A to Salt Lake, where he made 17 of his 26 starts. His 142 strikeouts and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings led all Angels minor league pitchers. Since being activated earlier this month from the injured list, where he landed because of shoulder soreness, the left-hander has surrendered four earned runs and 12 hits and struck out 16 in 19 1/3 innings. However, he also has issued 10 walks, including three in each of his last three starts.