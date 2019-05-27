Angels aren’t saying what they’ll do for a starter Tuesday

The Angels have an opening in their rotation for Tuesday’s game against division rival Oakland, but manager Brad Ausmus said he is not ready to announce who will take the mound.
He did say with certainty that Felix Pena, who pitched two innings in relief in Sunday’s victory over the Texas Rangers despite being scheduled to start Monday in Oakland, would not pitch on short rest.
“Could do a bullpen game,” Ausmus suggested Monday when asked who else he could turn to.
Veteran Nick Tropeano will be recalled from triple-A Salt Lake in time for Tuesday’s game, according to a team official who spoke anonymously because he was not authorized to comment on the situation. The right-hander started the season on the injured list with a right shoulder injury before being optioned to the minor leagues. Tropeano hasn’t appeared in a game since May 19, but he could get the start even though his recent work has been less than stellar.
Tropeano, limited last season to 76 innings over 14 starts by the same injury that cost him a regular spring training this year, has allowed 19 earned runs and a .323 batting average in 22 1/3 innings. In five starts since late April, he has struck out 21 and issued seven walks.
Because the Angels don’t have their next day off until June 12, they may also promote an additional pitcher.
Jose Suarez — the Angels’ No. 2 pitching prospect behind Griffin Canning, according to Baseball America — is on the 40-man roster. His next turn in the triple-A rotation is due Tuesday.
Suarez, 21, catapulted up the prospects list last season after he advanced from Class A to Salt Lake, where he made 17 of his 26 starts. His 142 strikeouts and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings led all Angels minor league pitchers. Since being activated earlier this month from the injured list, where he landed because of shoulder soreness, the left-hander has surrendered four earned runs and 12 hits and struck out 16 in 19 1/3 innings. However, he also has issued 10 walks, including three in each of his last three starts.
“The stuff he has is really good,” said catcher Dustin Garneau, who caught Suarez for Salt Lake before joining the Angels last week when Kevan Smith was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list. “It's very sneaky. You don’t think he’s going to have the spin or the slider he has. He pitches like a 30-year-old. It’s fun to watch him out there.”
Ausmus did not provide a schedule for the rest of his rotation, but Canning’s turn is Wednesday. Pena could pitch Thursday against the Mariners in Seattle and be followed by left-handers Tyler Skaggs and Andrew Heaney.
Upton travels with team
Outfielder Justin Upton, sidelined with a toe sprain since late March, hasn’t begun to run outfield drills. He is no closer to returning from the injured list than he was when began taking batting practice on the field with his teammates Friday. But in an effort to get ahead on his hitting, Upton requested to join the Angels on this trip to Oakland and Seattle.
“Up requested so he could work with the hitting coaches,” Ausmus said.
Short hops
Right-hander J.C. Ramirez, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in April 2018, will begin a rehabilitation assignment Thursday with Class A Inland Empire. Pitchers can be on a rehab assignment up to 30 days. The Angels haven’t decided whether Ramirez will rejoin the starting rotation or return to the bullpen upon his eventual activation, which is expected to happen in late June.