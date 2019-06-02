Angels will be looking for the next Griffin Canning with 15th pick in draft

With the Angels in a five-game stretch in which they’ll face four left-handed starters, Kole Calhoun, who hit a tiebreaking two-run home run against Seattle left-hander Roenis Elias in the eighth inning Saturday, was not in Sunday’s lineup. “I told him during the game [Saturday] that if he hit three home runs, he would be in the lineup [Sunday],” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He came up short.” … Adell, sidelined for April and much of May because of ankle and hamstring injuries, has been promoted to double-A Mobile after hitting .280 with two home runs and five RBIs in six games for Class-A Inland Empire. … Reliever John Curtiss was optioned to triple A to make room for Sunday starter Jose Suarez.