Minor leaguers propel Angels past Rockies 6-5

AT THE PLATE: The Angels’ minor leaguers again propelled the team to a victory. Leonardo Rivas hit a score-tying single in the eighth inning. Torii Hunter Jr. ended the 3-3 deadlock with a two-run double to right field. Keinner Pina singled in a run for a last bit of cushion. “The [minor leaguers have] been outstanding all spring across the board,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Some of them have been outstanding and they aren’t even in big league camp.” … The Angels did not break through with a run until Cesar Puello’s single in the fifth tied the score 1-1. … Jonathan Lucroy had a run-scoring ground-out. … Anaheim native and minor leaguer Jose Rojas has appeared in nine games. He is batting .412 with a 1.382 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 17 at-bats. Said Ausmus: “He’s been tearing the cover off the ball. It seems like every day that he comes over he hits at least one ball hard and sometimes more than one.”