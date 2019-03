ON THE MOUND: Starter Forrest Snow was not rattled by the first-pitch home run he allowed to Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi. Snow allowed two more hits but struck out the side. Over two innings, he allowed four hits and struck out four batters. … Hansel Robles, who last year provided value down the stretch with a fastball that ramped up to 100 mph in September, allowed five straight batters to reach without recording an out in the third. He gave up a three-run home run and an RBI single in one inning of work. “I’m not really worried about the scoreboard,” Ausmus said. “He was attacking with his fastball early and then he mixed more. I liked what I saw.” … It took until the third outing of the spring for prospect Jake Jewell to run into a spot of trouble. He gave up a run on three hits in the fourth inning but was ultimately absolved of blame. Jewell had not allowed any batters to reach in his previous two innings. Jewell, the Angels’ fifth-round draft pick in 2014, was in the middle of his third relief appearance for the Angels last season when his ankle shattered on a play at the plate. He required season-ending surgery.