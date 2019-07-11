Loss of Tyler Skaggs tough for Angels on the field as well as off in the second half

J.C. Ramirez, who was 11-10 in 24 starts in 2017, is in the final stages of Tommy John surgery rehab. A rebound from Matt Harvey, the one-time New York Mets ace who had a 7.50 ERA in 10 starts this season before an upper back strain sent him to the injured list, could be key. Harvey will start Saturday for the Angels for the first time since May 23. He allowed 13 earned runs in 10 innings over three rehab outings but saw a slight uptick in his fastball velocity during his last start.