Angels owner Arte Moreno says he is interested in purchasing Fox Sports outlets

In the Angels’ case, for instance, an outside investor might consider killing FS West or Prime Ticket. Those channels already have lost the Dodgers and Lakers, and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has considered leaving and making his team’s broadcasts streaming-only. If the Angels had to share one channel instead of two, that could jeopardize their visibility in the market and hamper Moreno’s chance to add team-related programming, according to two industry sources that declined to be identified because the bidding process is ongoing.