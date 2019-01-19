'L.A. Live on steroids:' Inside Anaheim's pitch to keep the Angels

In 1996, the city proposed a 159-acre “Sportstown” that would have included hotels, shops and offices as well as orchards, a produce market, youth sports fields and a Western village with a rodeo arena. There was a plan to connect Angel Stadium to what is now Honda Center. The Walt Disney Co. bought the Angels that year, and the city asked Disney to develop the project. Disney passed, and an outside developer failed to generate interest among potential tenants.