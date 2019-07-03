Foul ball may hurt Angels infielder Tommy La Stella’s All-Star spot

Center fielder Brian Goodwin was hit by a pitch on the outside of his right wrist in the seventh inning Tuesday night. He remained in the game but was removed for a pinch-hitter in the eighth. With reserve catcher Dustin Garneau the only remaining player on the bench, Ausmus moved designated hitter Mike Trout to center field for the last two innings, the Angels playing without a DH. Goodwin will undergo a CT scan on Wednesday … Albert Pujols tied Tony Gwynn for 19th place on baseball’s all-time hit list with a fifth-inning single Tuesday night, giving the Angels slugger 3,141 career hits.