Angels acquire left-hander Dillon Peters, designate right-hander Alex Meyer for assignment

The Angels’ wish list for the offseason is mostly binary. They need starting pitching to supplement a rotation that has been decimated by injuries for consecutive seasons and they need a catcher who can provide not only sterling defense but also offensive production. General manager Billy Eppler’s recent moves — waiver claims from the Chicago White Sox and Cincinnati Reds netted catcher Kevan Smith and right-handed pitcher Austin Brice, both major league-ready players — have helped to plug those holes.