Mike Trout launches three-run homer in Angels' 5-4 victory over White Sox

EXTRA BASES: “Obviously, we've still got three more games,” Trout said. “But it's there. Just trying to fine-tune things. Some swings feel good. Some kind of are just in-between. I think we as a team, and me personally, feel good.” … Felix Pena and Jaime Barria are the only starters expected to be on the Angels opening day roster who will start against the Dodgers in the Freeway Series. Left-hander Tyler Skaggs will stay back in Arizona to pitch in a minor league game on Monday. Right-hander Matt Harvey will pitcher in a minor league game Saturday at Tempe Diablo Stadium.