Mike Trout launches three-run homer in Angels' 5-4 victory over White Sox

An Angels split squad beat the White Sox 5-4 on Friday afternoon at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
AT THE PLATE: Mike Trout shot a line drive into the berm beyond the left-field fence for a three-run homer off White Sox starter Carlos Rodon in the first inning. It was his third spring home run. He has batted .293 (12 for 41) with 11 RBIs, four doubles, one triple and four walks in Cactus League play. … Left fielder Justin Upton drew two walks in three plate appearances and right fielder Kole Calhoun went two for three with a double. … The Angels tallied eight hits and drew seven walks.
ON THE MOUND: Opening day starter Trevor Cahill labored, throwing 91 pitches and issuing three walks in 4 1/3 innings. He often got ahead in counts but struggled to put the hitters away. He surrendered only one run. He also struck out four batters. “We mixed everything up pretty good, behind in the count, ahead in the count, even backwards a little bit,” Cahill said. “Tried a lot of different sequences just to make sure everything was there.”
EXTRA BASES: “Obviously, we've still got three more games,” Trout said. “But it's there. Just trying to fine-tune things. Some swings feel good. Some kind of are just in-between. I think we as a team, and me personally, feel good.” … Felix Pena and Jaime Barria are the only starters expected to be on the Angels opening day roster who will start against the Dodgers in the Freeway Series. Left-hander Tyler Skaggs will stay back in Arizona to pitch in a minor league game on Monday. Right-hander Matt Harvey will pitcher in a minor league game Saturday at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
UP NEXT: The Angels play the San Diego Padres at Peoria Sports Complex on Saturday at 1 p.m. Jeremy Beasley will start a bullpen game. TV: Fox Sports West. Radio: 830.