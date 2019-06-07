Angels call up Wilfredo Tovar, former Mets infield prospect

Former Mets infield prospect Wilfredo Tovar, 27, will join the Angels from triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, said a team official.
Tovar, who had a .733 on-base-plus slugging percentage and batted .285 in 51 games for the Bees, has not played in the major leagues since 2014.
Tovar received plenty of playing time in Angels spring training and acquitted himself well defensively. He also showed some pop with the bat, belting two home runs.
Tovar does not own a 40-man spot, but one is likely to be cleared when catcher Kevan Smith is activated from the concussion list, which is expected to occur Friday, according to the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about roster moves and requested anonymity.
Right-hander Jaime Barria pitched five innings in relief last night. With the bullpen rested, the Angels don’t need an eighth reliever for the time being.
What they do need is backup defense. The Angels have a short bench and no versatile backup infielder. Primarily a shortstop, Tovar has played all infield positions in the minor leagues except first base.
Tovar was signed by the Mets out of Venezuela in 2007. He signed as a minor league free agent with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016 and with the Angels in November. He’s played in 1,159 minor league games and only nine major league games.