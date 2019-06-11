Angels agree to terms with first-round draft pick Will Wilson

“We think extremely high of Will,” Angels scouting director Matt Swanson said in a conference call. “Obviously, on the field, I think the performance in a major conference speaks for itself. I think sometimes what is lost in the shuffle is the makeup and character. And this is just an awesome, awesome young man who is going to blend right in. He has a chance to move quick, but [he will] work on his own pace and just get acclimated to being an Angel and see how quickly he can move.”