Angels’ Zack Cozart snaps 0-for-22 slump with three hits

Outfielder Michael Hermosillo has not encountered any setbacks in his recovery from sports hernia surgery, but he still hasn’t participated in baseball activities. ... Angels manager Brad Ausmus will turn 50 on Sunday. There is a slight chance he might spend part of his birthday waiting around in the renovated visiting clubhouse at Wrigley Field with the possibility of the season finale getting postponed. Weather forecasts call for a 100% chance of rain and snow throughout the day, a high in the mid-30s and winds between 15 and 25 mph with 30 mph gusts. “I’m not hoping they bang it but I’m hoping that we don’t sit around all day, having nothing to do on my birthday, playing cards, waiting for them to restart the game,” Ausmus said.