Mariners again take advantage of Angels bullpen

For four games to start the season, the Angels bullpen seemed untouchable. It allowed a few baserunners, sure, but none of them ever crossed the plate.
Then they arrived at T-Mobile Park. And for the second game a row, a home run allowed by a reliever doomed the Angels, who on Tuesday night lost 2-1 to the Seattle Mariners.
Angels reliever Luis Garcia, a veteran of seven major league seasons who was acquired for his ability to throw a hard fastball, left a 97-mph heater out over the plate for Mariners designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach with one out in the eighth inning. The left-handed hitter reached for it, barreled the pitch and sent the baseball soaring 406 feet in an arc over the fence in left-center field.
Vogelbach rounded the bases on a solo home run that broke the tie on a 1-1 game.
For most of five innings in this series finale that sent the Angels home to Anaheim with a 1-5 record, the Angels held just their second lead of the young season. It came courtesy of catcher Jonathan Lucroy, right fielder Kole Calhoun and designated hitter Kevan Smith. Lucroy double to lead off the second inning and made his way home on a series of ground balls.
The Angels didn’t get anything else going until the ninth inning. They accomplished nothing, as Lucroy grounded out to strand Mike Trout and Andrelton Simmons.
Mariners starter Marco Gonzales held the Angels to four hits and one walk over 8 1/3 innings. Throwing mostly high-70s changeups and mid-80s sinkers, Gonzales struck out three batters. He received an astonishing 26 called strikes on pitches that weren’t overpowering but were effective at keeping the Angels off-balance.
His biggest spot of trouble came in that second inning. At one point he retired 17 in a row. He was removed from the game when he reached the 100-pitch mark on Simmons’ one-out single in the ninth inning, which allowed Trout, who had drawn a walk, to advance to third base. He retired 22 of the last 25 batters he faced.
Gonzales was that much more efficient than Angels starter Trevor Cahill, who was sharp over six innings of work. He scattered three hits — two were doubles, in the sixth inning — and allowed one run. Mitch Haniger hit an RBI double in the sixth inning to tie the score 1-1. Cahill did not receive a decision.
The Angels fell to 1-5 on the season for the first time since 1961, the team’s inaugural year.