Angels acquire pitcher Chris Stratton from Giants in exchange for Williams Jerez

Stratton, the Giants’ first-round pick of the 2012 draft, made 48 appearances (36 starts) and threw 213 2/3 at the major-league level from 2016 to 2018. He had a 4.63 earned-run average in that time, but he put together a few dominant stretches. Over five starts from Aug. 21 to Sept. 14, Stratton allowed eight earned runs over 20 1/3 innings and struck out 25 batters. He held opponents to a .168 average, capping that stretch with a complete-game, two-hit shutout of the Colorado Rockies, a team that forced a division tiebreaker with the Dodgers.