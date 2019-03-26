Angels acquire pitcher Chris Stratton from Giants in exchange for Williams Jerez

The Angels announced shortly after midnight Tuesday that they acquired right-handed pitcher Chris Stratton from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-handed relief prospect Williams Jerez.
Stratton, 28, spent the last three seasons shuttling between the Giants’ triple-A affiliate and the major leagues. Since he is out of minor-league options, he will take a roster spot from one of the pitchers remaining on the Angels’ spring training roster.
Stratton, the Giants’ first-round pick of the 2012 draft, made 48 appearances (36 starts) and threw 213 2/3 at the major-league level from 2016 to 2018. He had a 4.63 earned-run average in that time, but he put together a few dominant stretches. Over five starts from Aug. 21 to Sept. 14, Stratton allowed eight earned runs over 20 1/3 innings and struck out 25 batters. He held opponents to a .168 average, capping that stretch with a complete-game, two-hit shutout of the Colorado Rockies, a team that forced a division tiebreaker with the Dodgers.
The Giants seemed prepared to use Stratton as a long reliever, but general manager Billy Eppler said the Angels haven’t decided if they will follow the same course.
The Angels’ rotation currently consists of Trevor Cahill, Matt Harvey, Tyler Skaggs, Jaime Barria and Felix Pena. Left-hander Andrew Heaney, the only pitcher to make 30 starts for the Angels last season, has elbow inflammation and will begin the year on the injured list.
The Angels still have Justin Anderson, Luke Bard, Cam Bedrosian, Ty Buttrey, Luis Garcia, Dan Jennings, Noe Ramirez and Hansel Robles vying for a spot in the bullpen. Only Anderson, Bard and Buttrey can be optioned to the minor leagues. Jennings, the only left-hander of the bunch, is not on the 40-man roster. Cody Allen is the Angels’ closer.
The Angels seemed likely to carry eight relievers at the start of the season to help mitigate the effects of having only one starting pitcher get through spring training without injury. Stratton’s presence could change that plan.
Jerez, who allowed two earned runs and had a 1.77 WHIP in 7 1/3 innings during spring training, was going to start the season at triple-A Salt Lake City.
Jerez was acquired alongside Buttrey in the trade of Ian Kinsler to the Boston Red Sox. The 26-year-old had never pitched in the major leagues until joining the Angels. After an early August promotion, Jerez pitched seven straight scoreless innings out of the bullpen. He allowed only two hits and struck out eight batters in that stretch.
But command issues followed Jerez through the end of the season. He issued eight walks, recorded 15 strikeouts, allowed a .270 opponent’s average and finished with a 6.00 ERA (10 earned runs in 15 innings) over 17 appearances.