Angels’ Cody Allen designated for assignment amid ongoing struggles

Cody Allen’s ongoing struggles cost him his spot on the Angels’ roster.
Allen was designated for assignment Saturday, a day after he gave up four hits and four runs in 2/3 of an inning during the team’s 9-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
“[Angels general manager] Billy [Eppler] wants to win,” Angels manager Brad Ausmus said. “If he feels a move is going to help us win, then he's going to make the move. Sometimes those are tough decisions.”
Allen has not been a reliable arm out of the bullpen. He has posted a 6.26 ERA over 23 innings and has struggled to regain his form since returning from a back injury in May.
Allen, 30, signed a one-year, $8.5-million contract with the Angels in the offseason.
The Angels recalled Taylor Cole to take Allen’s roster spot.