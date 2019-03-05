Kaleb Cowart embraces two-way role, hits grand slam in first spring game for Angels

The moment provided some relief for Cowart. He began training as a pitcher during the offseason because he’d spent the last four years of his professional career struggling to hit major league pitching. His toiling at the plate — he had a .293 on-base percentage, a 30% strikeout rate and only six home runs in 162 games — at times made it hard to justify his presence on the 25-man roster. He had no minor league options remaining on his contract either, further complicating his future with the team that decided to draft him as an infielder in spite of his elite ratings as a pitcher.