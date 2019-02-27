Kaleb Cowart's return to pitching follows trend inspired by Shohei Ohtani

Coming out of high school, where he starred as a pitcher and a talented switch-hitting infielder in his south Georgia hometown, Cowart wondered if he could be the first two-way major leaguer of his generation. He was Gatorade’s national high school baseball player in 2010 and the teams interested in drafting him as a first-rounder were split on which part of his skill set would provide him his best crack at the major leagues. He posited to those who would listen that he could probably do both if he were allowed to be a reliever and a position player.