Mike Trout staying with the Angels is about more than a lot of money

What most of these arguments assumed was that there was significantly more to Trout than he showed, that this aw-shucks character was a carefully crafted mask designed to conceal the actual person inside. And, to some degree, this is what drove the story lines about Trout bolting to another team as a free agent. He always said he enjoyed playing for the Angels, but if his inner life was anywhere near as active as his exterior was inoffensive, he was surely hatching a plan to sign with his hometown Philadelphia Phillies or the brand-name New York Yankees, right?