Angels optimistic Mike Trout is dealing with a minor calf issue

The Angels acquired catcher Anthony Bemboom, who has spent most of the season recovering from a left knee sprain, from Tampa Bay and placed him on the 40-man roster. ... The Angels are not giving up on developing rookie Matt Thaiss, who made several game-saving plays at third base during the Angels' weekend sweep of the Mariners, as a first baseman. But with two first basemen on the roster, Thaiss' time at the position will be dictated by the availability of Albert Pujols and Justin Bour.