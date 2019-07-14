Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy will have surgery to repair broken nose

Outfielder Brian Goodwin reported feeling better after taking swings on the field for the first time since getting hit on the wrist by a pitch July 2. Ausmus said the Angels will make a decision on Goodwin’s roster status soon. … Reliever Keynan Middleton will make another triple-A rehab appearance Monday. Middleton, who is in the final stages of his recovery from Tommy John surgery, could return to the Angels by Aug. 1. He has made three appearances since July 5 and struck out seven in seven innings. … JC Ramirez is also nearing a return from Tommy John rehab. He will make at least one more start at Salt Lake. His last outing Thursday lasted five innings, and he allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits and two walks. Ausmus said Ramirez has not expressed concern about his fastball velocity, which has hovered in the low 90s. Before surgery, Ramirez averaged nearly 96 mph.