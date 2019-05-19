Royals solve Tyler Skaggs, Angels can't do same with Danny Duffy

Tyler Skaggs’ mastery of the Kansas City Royals ended during a laborious third inning in which the Angels left-hander threw 34 pitches and was tagged for three runs, the low point of Sunday’s 5-1 loss before an announced crowd of 43,329 in Angel Stadium.
Skaggs entered with a 2-1 record and 0.35 ERA in four career starts against the Royals, having yielded one earned run in 26 innings. He gave up four runs—three earned—and six hits in 5 2/3 innings Sunday, striking out seven and walking two, and has allowed 14 earned runs in 16 2/3 innings of his last three starts.
Royals left-hander Danny Duffy, mixing a fastball that ranged from 91-95 mph with a sharp slider and an occasional slow curve and changeup, held the Angels to one run and five hits in six innings, striking out five and walking three to improve to 3-1 with a 3.45 ERA.
That the Angels struggled against a left-hander was no surprise. They are 5-12 against left-handed starters and entered Sunday with the American League’s worst batting average (.211) and third-worst on-base-plus-slugging percentage (.653) against lefties. They had a .277 average and .816 OPS against right-handers.
Scott Barlow replaced Duffy and threw a scoreless seventh inning, left-hander Jake Diekman struck out three in a scoreless eighth, and Ian Kennedy retired the side in order in the ninth.
Skaggs, who fell to 4-4 with a 5.01 ERA, threw 110 pitches, the most of any Angels pitcher this season. After escaping a two-on, one-out jam in the first inning and retiring the side in order with two strikeouts in the second, he ran into trouble in the third.
Whit Merrifield sparked Kansas City’s rally with a one-out walk, and Nicky Lopez singled to right. Adalberto Mondesi followed with a flare to shallow right field.
Kole Calhoun charged in and threw his glove hand into the air in an effort to deke the runners before pulling up on a ball that he might have been able to catch with a dive.
The ball bounced off Calhoun’s left hip and by him for an error that allowed Merrifield to score and the runners to advance to second and third. Alex Gordon struck out, but Hunter Dozier roped a two-run double to left-center for a 3-0 lead.
Skaggs rebounded from the rocky third inning to retire the Royals in order in the fourth and fifth innings, needing only seven pitches to complete the fourth and 12 in the fifth.
The Angels got one run back in the fourth when Calhoun was hit on the left wrist by a 92-mph fastball—Calhoun was visibly upset but remained in the game—and scored on Kevan Smith’s double to left-center.
Tommy La Stella reached on an infield single, putting runners on first and third with one out, but the rally died when Zack Cozart popped out to second base and David Fletcher grounded into an inning-ending fielder’s choice.
Skaggs walked Gordon to open the sixth and was pulled after giving up a two-out RBI single to Chris Owings that gave Kansas City a 4-1 lead. The Royals added an insurance run in the ninth when Gordon drew a bases-loaded walk against Angels reliever Noe Ramirez.