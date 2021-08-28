Angels vs. San Diego Padres: Mike Trout in ‘day-to-day’ mode

Mike Trout in ‘day-to-day’ mode as he continues to recover from calf injury
Angels general manager Perry Minasian was reluctant to set a timetable for his star center fielder, but he did say that if Mike Trout manages to return this season from the calf injury that’s kept him out since May 17, he’ll do so in his normal position.
Trout, Minasian said, ran the bases before Friday‘s game during a pretty intense workout, calling the injury a “day-to-day thing.”
“We’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” Minasian said. “He’s chomping at the bit to get back. He understands, obviously, that the calendar is shrinking. but that being said, he’s still working hard day in and day out. Today, they ran him pretty good. We’ll see how the calf feels tomorrow.”
With only 32 games remaining following Friday’s contest with the San Diego Padres, the clock for the three-time MVP is certainly ticking. Trout would need to have a rehab assignment before a return, meaning every day he doesn’t play is one day closer to his season being over.
“I don’t want to put any type of timeframe on it. He wants to get back. We’re going to do it in the right way, obviously with our medical staff involved,” Minasian said. “He understands the importance of what he brings to this organization going forward. He’s well aware of that. … Again, he’s dying to get back. He wants to play. He’s built to play. He loves this organization and loves playing in this ballpark. He’s really motivated to get back. But with that being said, he’s got to feel good.
“...He’s got to feel really good and feel like he can play up to his standards, which are as high as anyone on planet earth.”
ICYMI: Angels’ shorthanded pitching staff roughed up again in 13-1 loss to Orioles
Highlights from the Angels’ 13-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.
While it was clear the Angels weren’t on the verge of a playoff push a couple weeks ago, they did seem to be laying down building blocks for the future — especially on the mound.
Patrick Sandoval was turning into arguably the second-best starter on the team. José Suarez and Jaime Barria had shown promising flashes in their return to the rotation. Prospects Reid Detmers and Chris Rodriguez had been recalled from the minor leagues. And young relievers such as Austin Warren were emerging in the bullpen.
It was becoming one of the few bright spots for the Angels to cling to down the stretch, a silver lining to potentially carry into the offseason
But now, a rash of injuries, inconsistency and COVID-19 issues has wiped even that positive storyline away, culminating in a calamitous 13-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon that marked one of the Angels’ worst defeats all season.
“Everything about our pitching needs to get straightened out again,” manager Joe Maddon said.
Betting odds and lines for Angels vs. San Diego Padres on Friday
The Angels return home from Baltimore after losing two games to an Orioles team that had lost 19 straight. The Angels will look to avoid a repeat against a San Diego Padres squad that has lost 11 of their last 13 and four consecutive games.
The Angels likely will use a bullpen game against the Padres with Chris Rodriguez, Dylan Bundy, Patrick Sandoval and Reid Detmers all on the injured list and Jose Quintana being pressed into two innings of relief Thursday.
The Angels’ bullpen has racked up the fifth most innings in the majors this season and its 4.68 ERA ranks 23rd in the league. The Padres have used their bullpen more than any other MLB team with a 3.13 ERA that ranks third overall.
Joe Musgrove, who has allowed one run or less in four of his last five starts, will start for San Diego. He has issued two walks or fewer in eight of his last nine starts. He has a 3.04 ERA with an 8-8 record and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
The Padres are 3-6 in the last nine road games with Musgrove on the mound. They’ve score four runs or fewer in 11 of their last 14 games with a 1-14 run line record in their last 15 games overall. The Angels have allowed at least five runs in six of their last seven games.
VSiN, the Sports Betting Network, offers more expert sports betting content in a free daily email at VSiN.com/email.