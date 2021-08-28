Angels vs. San Diego Padres: Mike Trout in ‘day-to-day’ mode

Mike Trout in ‘day-to-day’ mode as he continues to recover from calf injury

Angels star Mike Trout smiles in the dugout before a game against the Oakland Athletics on July 19. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Angels general manager Perry Minasian was reluctant to set a timetable for his star center fielder, but he did say that if Mike Trout manages to return this season from the calf injury that’s kept him out since May 17, he’ll do so in his normal position.

Trout, Minasian said, ran the bases before Friday‘s game during a pretty intense workout, calling the injury a “day-to-day thing.”

“We’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” Minasian said. “He’s chomping at the bit to get back. He understands, obviously, that the calendar is shrinking. but that being said, he’s still working hard day in and day out. Today, they ran him pretty good. We’ll see how the calf feels tomorrow.”

With only 32 games remaining following Friday’s contest with the San Diego Padres, the clock for the three-time MVP is certainly ticking. Trout would need to have a rehab assignment before a return, meaning every day he doesn’t play is one day closer to his season being over.

“I don’t want to put any type of timeframe on it. He wants to get back. We’re going to do it in the right way, obviously with our medical staff involved,” Minasian said. “He understands the importance of what he brings to this organization going forward. He’s well aware of that. … Again, he’s dying to get back. He wants to play. He’s built to play. He loves this organization and loves playing in this ballpark. He’s really motivated to get back. But with that being said, he’s got to feel good.

“...He’s got to feel really good and feel like he can play up to his standards, which are as high as anyone on planet earth.”