Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani among All-Star Game ballot leaders

Shohei Ohtani, right, celebrates with Angels teammate Mike Trout after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox on May 16. (Kathryn Riley / Getty Images)

Mike Trout is the leading vote-getter among American League outfielders, and Shohei Ohtani is the top vote-getter among designated hitters in the first balloting update for the July 13 All-Star Game, which was released on Monday.

Trout was batting .333 with a 1.090 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, eight homers and 18 RBIs when he suffered a right-calf strain on May 18. The injury is expected to sideline the three-time AL most valuable player for six to eight weeks, his projected return falling somewhere around the all-star break.

Trout has accumulated 706,503 votes, placing him well ahead of the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge (538,448) and Minnesota’s Byron Buxton (383,178) among AL outfielders. Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (857,956) is the only AL player with more votes than Trout.

Trout is vying to become the eighth player in AL history to earn eight fan elections with one club, joining Cal Ripken Jr. (Baltimore, 17), George Brett (Kansas City, 11), Ken Griffey Jr. (Seattle, 10), Rod Carew (Minnesota, nine), Derek Jeter (New York Yankees, nine), Ichiro Suzuki (Seattle, nine), Ivan Rodriguez (Texas, nine) and David Ortiz (Boston, eight).

Ohtani, who entered Monday night’s game against Oakland with a .269 average, .961 OPS, 17 homers and 45 RBIs, has 526,608 votes, putting the two-way star well ahead of Boston’s J.D. Martinez (293,757) and Houston’s Yordan Alvarez (143,091) among AL DHs.

Jared Walsh (fourth among first basemen), Anthony Rendon (fifth among third basemen) and Kurt Suzuki (fifth among catchers) were the only other Angels who ranked among the top five vote-getters at their position.