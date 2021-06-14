Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Follow along for live updates throughout the Angels’ three-game home series against the Oakland Athletics. You can expect news, notes and analysis in real time before, during and after the game, which begins at 6:40 p.m. Pacific time.
Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani among All-Star Game ballot leaders
Mike Trout is the leading vote-getter among American League outfielders, and Shohei Ohtani is the top vote-getter among designated hitters in the first balloting update for the July 13 All-Star Game, which was released on Monday.
Trout was batting .333 with a 1.090 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, eight homers and 18 RBIs when he suffered a right-calf strain on May 18. The injury is expected to sideline the three-time AL most valuable player for six to eight weeks, his projected return falling somewhere around the all-star break.
Trout has accumulated 706,503 votes, placing him well ahead of the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge (538,448) and Minnesota’s Byron Buxton (383,178) among AL outfielders. Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (857,956) is the only AL player with more votes than Trout.
Trout is vying to become the eighth player in AL history to earn eight fan elections with one club, joining Cal Ripken Jr. (Baltimore, 17), George Brett (Kansas City, 11), Ken Griffey Jr. (Seattle, 10), Rod Carew (Minnesota, nine), Derek Jeter (New York Yankees, nine), Ichiro Suzuki (Seattle, nine), Ivan Rodriguez (Texas, nine) and David Ortiz (Boston, eight).
Ohtani, who entered Monday night’s game against Oakland with a .269 average, .961 OPS, 17 homers and 45 RBIs, has 526,608 votes, putting the two-way star well ahead of Boston’s J.D. Martinez (293,757) and Houston’s Yordan Alvarez (143,091) among AL DHs.
Jared Walsh (fourth among first basemen), Anthony Rendon (fifth among third basemen) and Kurt Suzuki (fifth among catchers) were the only other Angels who ranked among the top five vote-getters at their position.
Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Athletics on Monday
The Angels bring a six-game winning streak into a three-game series with the AL West-leading Oakland Athletics that starts at 6:40 p.m. PDT Monday at Oakland Coliseum.
The A’s are 40-27 on the season and come in with a three-game winning streak of their own, but the Angels’ streak has then over .500 at 33-32 and within six games of the A’s and just four games out of the AL wild-card chase.
Sean Maneaa (5-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.19 WHIP) gets the start for Oakland, which is a -145 favorite in the series opener with Dylan Bundy (1-6, 6.16 ERA, 1.30 WHIP) starting for the Angels. It looks like a pitching mismatch, but the encouraging news for L.A. backers is the Angels’ win streak started with Bundy picking up his first win of the season last time out when he held the Royals to just two runs in 5 2/3 innings.
The Angels’ bats have also come alive as they’re averaging 7.7 runs during their streak and 4.85 runs per game on the season (ninth in MLB) even with Mike Trout still sidelined since May 17 with a calf injury. The A’s average 4.42 runs.
The Over might be the play if the Angels can get to Maneaa as it seems a little low at 8.5 at most Las Vegas sportsbooks, though some are even lower at 8 runs with a little added juice (-115 instead of the standard -110).
The A’s lead the season series 4-3 after taking 2-of-3 in Anaheim on May 21-23 and then splitting a four-game series in Oakland on May 27-30. These two starters met in the May 23 game as Bundy allowed four earned runs in just 2 1/ 3 innings while Manae was much more effective, allowing just one earned run in 5 innings. However, both took a no-decision as the Angels rallied to win 6-5.
The A’s are -150 series favorites to win at least two of the three games.