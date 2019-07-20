Andrew Heaney heads to injured list in another blow to Angels rotation

Before the Angels played their 100th game of the season, the weakest part of their roster took another hit. Starter Andrew Heaney was placed on the injured list Saturday because of inflammation in his left shoulder. He was scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale against the Seattle Mariners.

Heaney had a 5.09 ERA in nine starts since May 26. He has only lasted six innings in an outing twice. The Angels won his last start against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, but Heaney allowed a season-high nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Heaney, 28, was the stalwart of the Angels’ rotation last year. He led the team with 30 starts, 180 innings and 180 strikeouts.

The starting rotation was the Angels’ most prominent deficiency entering the season despite offseason moves to shore it up. An elbow injury to Heaney kept him out of the big leagues until late May. JC Ramirez, recovering from Tommy John surgery, didn’t begin his first rehabilitation assignment until around the same time of Heaney’s reinstatement. In between those moves, the Angels promoted rookie Griffin Canning and watched winter acquisitions Trevor Cahill and Matt Harvey struggle to contain opponents’ offensive attacks. Cahill wound up in the bullpen and Harvey was designated for assignment Wednesday.

The rotation fell into a shambles with the July 1 death of Tyler Skaggs. The left-hander, beloved by the organization for both his tenacity on the mound and humility off it, had provided the most value in terms of wins above of replacement of anyone on the Angels staff.

Despite Angels’ starters combining for a 5.42 ERA, third-highest in the major leagues, manager Brad Ausmus said Thursday the Angels were comfortable enough with their rotation to put Ramirez in the bullpen. He reiterated his confidence in the group of starters after Friday’s 10-0 loss to the Mariners.

That may no longer be the case.