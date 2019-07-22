Angels mourn Tyler Skaggs’ death, celebrate his life at memorial service

The tears flowed first, and then the words. Speaking would not come easily for Andrew Heaney on this day. There are mercifully few baseball players practiced in the art of eulogizing a teammate.

But there are few Tyler Skaggs stories that can be told without a smile or a laugh, or both. So Heaney talked about the one day this spring when Skaggs revved up his monster F-250 truck, and he jumped in for a ride.

Skaggs was the resident disc jockey in the Angels’ clubhouse, always trying to discover the newest, latest and loudest in music. As the two pitchers rolled along, a soft piano intro somehow made its way through the speakers.

The song was “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John, recorded two decades before Skaggs’ birth.

“He had this look on his face,” Heaney said, “this little grin.”

Skaggs cranked up the volume, and the two sang loud, and off key.

“Just living in such a moment of joyous freedom,” Heaney said. “He was never afraid to truly be himself.”

Family members of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who was found dead in a Texas hotel room on July 1, attend a memorial at St. Monica Catholic Church on Monday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Heaney was one of 14 speakers to remember Skaggs on Monday at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Santa Monica at a memorial service led by the priest who gave Skaggs his first communion. The 900 seats in the church were full.

The Angels team arrived on three buses. Other mourners included Angels owner Arte Moreno, former Angels manager Mike Scioscia, former teammates David Freese, Jered Weaver and C.J. Wilson, and current major leaguers and fellow Southern California natives Ryan Braun (Milwaukee Brewers) and Jack Flaherty (St. Louis Cardinals). The speakers included longtime Angels executive Tim Mead, the new president of the Hall of Fame, who flew across the country after overseeing Sunday’s induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y.

The last of the speakers, unplanned, was Skaggs’ wife, Carli. The couple had married last December and had planned on trying to start a family this winter.

“Last minute decision to speak,” she said. “I didn’t think I’d be able to do it. Tyler gave me some strength.”

She spoke tenderly of sharing true love. She also shared the traditions the couple had embraced, including “dinner at Benihana’s, daily Jacuzzi, and late-night runs to In-N-Out.”

After the two-hour service concluded, an In-N-Out catering truck was on site, serving double-doubles at the reception.