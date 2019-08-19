Fast-starting Angels fall to Rangers in the 11th after giving up a six-run lead

Shohei Ohtani drilled a bases-loaded, broken-bat line drive right where Texas’ second baseman stood on the dirt at Globe Life Park, and parlayed it into a double play in the 10th inning Monday night.

One inning later, Luis Rengifo shot a 108-mph missile into the glove of the Rangers’ right fielder. Both hard hits ended the last threats by the Angels, who were doomed to an 11-inning, 8-7 loss after blowing a six-run lead.

The collapse was completed when reliever Noe Ramirez rushed his throw after fielding a high chopper over the mound. By the time the ball bounced wide of first base and trickled into foul territory, Jose Trevino had scored from third and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had barreled down the first base line with a walk-off single.

All the Angels could do was lament their inability to stay ahead of hitters — they walked nine — and difficulty tacking on runs.

“They hit them on the screws,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Rengifo’s [goes] eight feet either way, it’s probably a double or triple.

The Angels entered the game hot. They scored seven runs in two innings, carrying momentum from Sunday’s 15-hit pummeling of the Chicago White Sox into a stifling 98-degree evening. Trout started the first-inning parade with a single and scored on Justin Upton’s double. Kole Calhoun drove in Ohtani, who reached after Trout on catcher’s interference. Albert Pujols knocked the Nos. 4 and 5 hitters in with his 19th home run of the season.

All the damage was incurred with one out. Rangers starter Kolby Allard struggled so mightily to command his fastball that manager Chris Woodward asked a reliever to warm up in the bullpen.

The rookie Allard eventually settled. He allowed a second-inning RBI triple to Ohtani, who ran from home-to-third in an astounding 11.09 seconds, and a subsequent run-scoring single to Upton before retiring 10 of the next 11 batters he faced. Allard, a San Clemente High graduate, outlasted Angels starter Dillon Peters despite trailing by six runs after two innings.

“He faced the entire lineup in the first inning and then he ends up giving them five innings,” Ausmus said, “so give him credit for doing that.”

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, left, celebrates with Texas Rangers teammate Scott Heineman after hitting a walk-off single during the 11th inning of an 8-7 victory over the Angels on Monday. (Associated Press)

Peters labored early and often. In a 31-pitch first inning, he allowed the Rangers to load the bases. Peters limited the damage to one run — rookie second baseman Luis Rengifo could not cleanly field a ground-ball, so leadoff hitter Shin-Soo Choo trotted home easily — but he struggled to find a rhythm. He had thrown 84 pitches, allowed a solo homer and walked three by the end of the fourth inning.

Peters lasted at least six innings in his previous three outings. On Monday, he did not record an out in the fifth before bequeathing a bases-loaded snafu to Luis Garcia.

“I should’ve been able to go deeper in that game and execute a pitching plan with a lead like that,” Peters said. “My pitch count got up and I didn’t do my job as a starting pitcher. I put the arms on the staff a little bit in jeopardy with not being able to go deep into that game with the lead that I have.”

An easy victory eventually slipped from the Angels’ grasp. Garcia, who had been charged only one run and allowed one of four inherited runners to score in his last five games, gave up a two-run double. He walked the next batter. A double play and strikeout helped the right-hander escape the jam.

Fellow reliever Taylor Cole also got in trouble but created luck of his own after issuing a two-out walk, throwing a wild pitch and plunking Rougned Odor in the sixth. He emerged from the inning unscathed. Rookie Ty Buttrey pitched a clean seventh inning, keeping the Angels 7-5 lead intact.

Cam Bedrosian did not follow suit. Three consecutive hits by Elvis Andrus, Hunter Pence and Odor keyed a two-run rally. Bedrosian, whose 0.64 ERA in the second-half was the third-lowest among qualified major league relievers, blew his first lead since July 7.

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani breaks his bat while hitting into a double play during the 10th inning of an 8-7 loss to the Texas Rangers on Monday. (Associated Press)

The Angels drew three walks from Rangers reliever Jose Leclerc in the ninth inning, but could not cash in.

Rengifo popped out with the bases loaded to end the threat.

About 12 hours before teams were expected back at the stadium to play Tuesday’s split doubleheader, Rengifo returned to the plate in the 11th with a two-out opportunity.

Pujols had drawn a walk and showed off some latent speed by stealing second base. Rengifo worked a 3-and-1 count against Rafael Montero. He drilled a middle-of-the-zone fastball into right field only to watch it snagged for the final out.

So it went for the Angels, who stranded 12 runners as they dropped their 11th of 17 games in August.

“Frustrating day overall,” Ausmus said.