Angels broadcaster Terry Smith on Mark Langston’s medical issue: ‘They brought him back’

Angels radio broadcaster Mark Langston will remain in Houston for several more days while he recovers from a medical emergency he suffered in the booth at Minute Maid Park on Friday night.

He was resting comfortably but still being evaluated, the Angels announced Saturday afternoon. Team employees who have been in contact with Langston described him as being in good spirits.

Langston, 59, was said to not have recollections of what occurred after announcing the lineups for Friday’s game between the Houston Astros and Angels, who eventually lost 6-4. But broadcast partner Terry Smith was certain he’d seen a miracle.

“They brought him back,” Smith said. “I can tell you that.”

Langston was moved from his chair in the booth to the floor after suffering the undisclosed medical issue. Medics, who rushed to the scene within two minutes, administered CPR and used a defibrillator. Langston was alert by the time he was transported to a local hospital.

Hours later, Smith, radio technician Jorge Sevilla and television broadcasters Mark Gubicza and Victor Rojas were among those to visit Langston in the hospital. They found him in a joking mood. Rojas wrote on Twitter that Langston “[shared] some laughs about his pizza intake in NYC this week.”

Langston, who was joined in Houston by his wife, Michelle, in the early hours on Saturday, is expected to remain in Houston until Thursday.