Angels

Angels capitalize on Mariners’ mistakes to win spring training game

Angels' Jason Castro follows through on an RBI base hit during the second inning of a spring training game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday in Tempe, Ariz.
Angels’ Jason Castro follows through on an RBI base hit during the second inning of a spring training game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday in Tempe, Ariz.
(Matt York / Associated Press)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
March 4, 2020
4:23 PM
TEMPE, Ariz. — 

The Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 in a spring training exhibition game Wednesday at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Ariz.

AT THE PLATE: Andrelton Simmons scored the Angels’ first run when he walked, stole second base, kept running and stole third base because the Mariners did not cover the base, then scored on a double by Jason Castro. In 13 spring at-bats, Castro has two hits: a double and a home run, so he is batting .154 and slugging .462.

ON THE MOUND: Dylan Bundy pitched three shutout innings and Jaime Barria added four. The two have combined for 16 1/3 innings this spring without giving up a run. Bundy, in his first year with the Angels, ought to be delighted not to have to face them any more. His 7.15 earned-run average against the Angels is his highest against any American League team, with Albert Pujols six for 12 off him (with four home runs), Mike Trout five for 11, and Simmons five for six. “I faced them a lot and it didn’t end well very many times for me,” Bundy said. “And then we added [Anthony] Rendon. So it’s going to be pretty hectic out there from an offensive standpoint.”

EXTRA BASES: Pitcher Griffin Canning is scheduled to get a second opinion on his injured elbow Thursday, one week after an MRI showed what the Angels called “chronic changes” to his ulnar collateral ligament, the one that — when torn — generally is repaired via Tommy John surgery. Manager Joe Maddon has said doctors are looking beyond the ligament in trying to determine the source of Canning’s elbow discomfort.

UP NEXT: The Angels are off Thursday. On Friday, they will play split-squad games against the Kansas City Royals, home and away, with the home game broadcast at noon PST on Fox Sports West and AM 830.


Angels
Mike DiGiovanna
Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.
