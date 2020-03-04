Angels capitalize on Mariners’ mistakes to win spring training game

The Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 in a spring training exhibition game Wednesday at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Ariz.

AT THE PLATE: Andrelton Simmons scored the Angels’ first run when he walked, stole second base, kept running and stole third base because the Mariners did not cover the base, then scored on a double by Jason Castro. In 13 spring at-bats, Castro has two hits: a double and a home run, so he is batting .154 and slugging .462.

ON THE MOUND: Dylan Bundy pitched three shutout innings and Jaime Barria added four. The two have combined for 16 1/3 innings this spring without giving up a run. Bundy, in his first year with the Angels, ought to be delighted not to have to face them any more. His 7.15 earned-run average against the Angels is his highest against any American League team, with Albert Pujols six for 12 off him (with four home runs), Mike Trout five for 11, and Simmons five for six. “I faced them a lot and it didn’t end well very many times for me,” Bundy said. “And then we added [Anthony] Rendon. So it’s going to be pretty hectic out there from an offensive standpoint.”

EXTRA BASES: Pitcher Griffin Canning is scheduled to get a second opinion on his injured elbow Thursday, one week after an MRI showed what the Angels called “chronic changes” to his ulnar collateral ligament, the one that — when torn — generally is repaired via Tommy John surgery. Manager Joe Maddon has said doctors are looking beyond the ligament in trying to determine the source of Canning’s elbow discomfort.

UP NEXT: The Angels are off Thursday. On Friday, they will play split-squad games against the Kansas City Royals, home and away, with the home game broadcast at noon PST on Fox Sports West and AM 830.



