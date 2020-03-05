Angels fire employee for allegedly furnishing illegal substances to put on baseballs

Veteran visiting clubhouse manager Brian Harkins was fired by the Angels Thursday for allegedly furnishing illegal substances to put on baseballs, according to people familiar with the situation who were unable to comment publicly.

Angels executives confirmed Harkins’ firing but did not elaborate, citing legal restrictions that prevent them from discussing employment matters.

Harkins, known as Bubba, has tended to Angel Stadium visiting teams since 1990. He started his career with the Angels in 1981 as a batboy. He left after three seasons but returned as a clubhouse attendant in 1986.

Harkins, a native of Anaheim, was named Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year by MLB equipment managers in 2005.

“He is no longer working for the Angels,” team president John Carpino said in a statement to The Los Angeles Times. “I cannot get into any more details than that.”

Times staff writer Mike Digiovanna contributed to this story.