Angel City FC

Angel City fires coach Becki Tweed amid reboot of franchise

Angel City coach Becki Tweed looks across the field before the team's game against Bay FC at PayPal Park on July 26.
Angel City has parted with coach Becki Tweed after the club failed to reach the NWSL playoffs.
(Eakin Howard / Getty Images)
By Kevin Baxter
Staff WriterFollow
Angel City sacked coach Becki Tweed on Monday, the second major casualty in the team’s command structure in four days following the worst season in the young franchise’s short history.

General manager Angela Hucles Mangano was fired last week.

Tweed was named Angel City’s interim coach midway through the 2023 season and guided the team on an 11-game unbeaten streak that led to its only playoff appearance. That earned her the full-time manager job, but the team struggled last season, going 7-13-6. Only one NWSL team gave up more goals than the 42 Angel City allowed and the team’s goal differential of -18 was also second-worst.

Assistant coach Eleri Earnshaw will act as interim head coach; the search for a new head coach will commence immediately, the team said.

“Becki has been an integral part of Angel City FC, demonstrating an exceptional work ethic, a deep care for her staff and players, and an unwavering desire to learn and grow,” Angel City technical director Mark Wilson said in a statement. “Her commitment to personal and professional development reflects Becki’s dedication to the game and ability to positively influence those around her.

“Despite the challenges and results of a tough season, Becki’s resilience and determination leave a lasting impression.”

The departures of Hucles Mangano and Tweed are among the first major moves under new controlling owner Willow Bay, who joined with her husband, Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger to invest in the team last July. Under Bay the team has also started construction on a new 50,000-square-foot performance center, the largest in the league, at Cal Lutheran.

Angel City FC
