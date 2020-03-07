Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Angels

Angels tie Diamondbacks 6-6 on prospect Connor Justus’ two-out single in ninth inning

Angels pitcher Julio Teheran warms up at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Feb. 18, 2020, in Tempe,
The Angels’ Julio Teheran, shown Feb. 18, pitched three innings Saturday, giving up three runs, five hits and three walks.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Maria TorresStaff Writer 
March 7, 2020
4:32 PM
TEMPE, Ariz. — 

The Angels tied the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-6 on prospect Connor Justus’ two-out single that scored Erick Salcedo in the bottom of the ninth inning of a spring training exhibition game Saturday at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

AT THE PLATE: Catcher Anthony Bemboom was robbed of a ground-rule double in the sixth inning. He scorched a ball that landed several feet inside the right-field foul line before bouncing over the fence, but an umpire ruled the ball fell in foul territory. It would have been his second extra-base hit of the game, accompanying his solo home run in the second. Bemboom had only one hit in five spring games entering Saturday, but he has stood out on defense. He caught someone stealing a base for the second time. … Manager Joe Maddon does not seem to be concerned about Jo Adell’s strikeout rate. The prospect has struck out a team-high 11 times while collecting seven hits. “He’s got some good stuff going on there,” Maddon said.

ON THE MOUND: Julio Teheran completed his three-inning assignment with an inflated pitch count of about 60. He struggled with two outs but limited damage. He gave up three runs on five hits and three walks. … Left-hander Patrick Sandoval gave up two runs on three hits in the three innings that followed. Maddon remained impressed with Sandoval. “He’s got big league ability, no question.”

EXTRA BASES: A sellout crowd of 9,207 clogged the concourses and stands at Tempe Diablo Stadium. It was the Angels’ first sellout of the spring. ... Outfield prospect Brandon Marsh, who was slowed in camp after hurting his non-throwing elbow in the first game of the spring, is expected to play in a game next week. … First baseman and left-hander Jared Walsh has been limited to designated hitting duties so far this spring because of soreness in his elbow. He is back to playing catch and expects to return to the field next week.

UP NEXT: The Angels will split squads to play against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Fields in Phoenix and the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear (Ariz.) Ballpark at 1 p.m. Sunday. Matt Andriese will pitch against the Brewers in a broadcast game. JC Ramirez will face the Reds. TV: Fox Sports West. Radio: AM 830.

Maria Torres
Maria Torres is a baseball writer covering the Angels for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2018 after reporting on the Royals and other sports for the Kansas City Star. The West Coast remains an enigma for this University of Georgia graduate.
