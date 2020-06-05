Angels commit to paying minor league players through June

Like most teams in Major League Baseball, the Angels will pay their minor leaguers at least through the end of June, said two people familiar with the team’s decision.

The Angels will decide whether to continue disbursing the $400 weekly stipends beyond the end of the month at a later date. The determination might depend on the viability of staging a minor league season.

The Angels on Friday joined a group of 18 teams, including the Dodgers, that already committed to paying minor leaguers at least through the end of June. That list includes the Washington Nationals, who originally planned to pay minor leaguers a reduced rate for the month of June but restored support to $400 after a group of major leaguers pledged to cover the shortfall.

Despite no guarantee that a minor league season will be played, the Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox have committed to paying minor leaguers $400 a week through the end of August. The Reds went further, guaranteeing weekly stipends through Sept. 7. The minor league regular season typically concludes in early September.

MLB clubs agreed in March to pay their minor leaguers $400 a week through May.