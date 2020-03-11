Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Complete coverage: Coronavirus makes major impact on sports across the world

Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund prepare to play their UEFA Champions League match in an empty Parc des Princes stadium on Wednesday.
(Getty Images)
March 11, 2020
6:02 PM
Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder game postponed because of ‘unforeseen circumstances’
Jazz Thunder Basketball
The starting lineups were announced, and it appeared the game was ready to start and then the game was stopped.
NCAA tournament will be played without fans over coronavirus concerns
Complete coverage: Coronavirus makes major impact on sports across the world
NCAA tournament will be played without fans over coronavirus concerns
NCAA Basketball Tournament - First Round - Salt Lake City - Practice Sessions
The NCAA has decided to hold the men’s and women’s basketball championships without fans because of concerns over the coronavirus.
Plaschke: Amid coronavirus, sports need to save fans from themselves by shutting them out
WCC tournaments take place in front of fans without a hitch amid coronavirus fears
Warriors fans prepare for ‘bizarre’ home game with empty arena
A general view of Chase Center during a game between the Golden State Warriors’ season opener against he Clippers on Oct. 24.
Golden State is set to become the first NBA team to play a game without fans in the arena, leading to what one fan calls a “bizarre” situation.
Plaschke: Amid coronavirus, sports need to save fans from themselves by shutting them out
Valencia CF v Atalanta, Spain - 10 Mar 2020
It’s clearly time for sports officials to put down their greed and keep the fans away until the coronavirus is contained, Bill Plaschke writes.
Fans are still allowed at pro sporting events. But are they showing up?
WCC tournaments take place in front of fans without a hitch
Moving MLB games to another city because of coronavirus makes no sense, health experts say
Orioles-White Sox
Experts frown on plans by the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants to play games at alternate locations rather than at their home stadiums with no fans.
WCC tournaments take place in front of fans without a hitch amid coronavirus fears
Saint Mary’s v Gonzaga
The West Coast Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were played in front of fans, and commissioner Gloria Nevarez could finally exhale.
UCLA’s gymnastics and women’s basketball teams will have to adjust to home games without fans
478999_SP_0117_ucla_usc_25_GMF.jpg
The UCLA women’s basketball and gymnastics teams will perform in an empty Pauley Pavilion after moves made by the school and the NCAA to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
USC coach Andy Enfield knows fan atmosphere in NCAA tournament will be missed
472049_la-sp-usc-basketball-pepperdine010_LS.jpg
USC coach Andy Enfield knows the importance of fans’ roles in events such as the NCAA tournament, which will be absent this year due to NCAA precaution on the coronavirus.
As leagues and teams begin to shut door on fans because of coronavirus, will NHL follow?
APphoto_Virus Outbreak Sant Clara Hockey
As the coronavirus outbreak has worsened in the past week, sporting events and teams such as San Jose Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets have started to shutter their doors to the general public.
Juventus’ Daniele Rugani becomes first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus
Virus Outbreak-Player Positive Soccer
Italian soccer club Juventus says one of its players, defender Daniele Rugani, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Seattle Sounders postpone game with FC Dallas after Seattle-area ban on crowds
Chicago Fire FC v Seattle Sounders FC
A second MLS game has been affected by the coronvavirus outbreak with the Seattle Sounders announcing that their March 21 home game with FC Dallas has been postponed.
Warriors to become first NBA team to play with no fans present
IMG-1980.jpg
The Golden State Warriors will be the first NBA team to play home games in an empty arena, as ordered by San Francisco Mayor London Breed.
Plaschke: Amid coronavirus, sports need to save fans from themselves by shutting them out
WCC tournaments take place in front of fans without a hitch amid coronavirus fears
Lakers wait on the NBA to decide protocol of games amid coronavirus outbreak
499594_la-sp-lakers-nets007_LS.jpg
The Lakers and the NBA are trying to deal with the coronavirus and how it might affect the rest of the season.
San Jose Sharks to play games without fans
Toronto Maple Leafs v San Jose Sharks
The San Jose Sharks will play their next three home games at SAP Center as scheduled, but those games will be closed to the general public.
Coronavirus: Fans are still allowed at many sporting events. But are they showing up?
ESy5cPwU4AEGk3l.jfif
Is the coronavirus outbreak keeping local fans from attending Lakers, Clippers and other professional teams’ games? Seems like it depends on the team.
USC will bar fans from home athletic events for foreseeable future
502056_SP_0307_usc_ucla_6_GMF.jpg
As the NCAA, its member universities, and the conferences they represent contemplate how to proceed with college athletics amid the threat of coronavirus, USC will continue for the foreseeable future without fans present.
Columbus Blue Jackets to play games without fans present
Detroit Red Wings v Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus became the first NHL team to say it will play in an empty arena, announcing on Wednesday that it will abide by a mandate from the state of Ohio.
World figure skating championships canceled because of coronavirus concerns
FSKATE-WORLD-JPN
The world figure skating championships, which were to be held in Montreal from March 16 through March 22, have been canceled because of concerns generated by the coronavirus outbreak.
Pac-12 basketball tournament starts, but there’s something missing
P12 Utah Oregon St Basketball
The Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament began Wednesday in Las Vegas amid coronavirus concerns. UCLA and other schools opted not to send bands.
Long Beach Grand Prix to take place in April as planned despite coronavirus fears
la-sp-grand-prix-long-beach
The Long Beach Grand Prix remains set to occur as planned in April despite the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said Wednesday.
Plaschke: Amid coronavirus, sports need to save fans from themselves by shutting them out
Valencia CF v Atalanta, Spain - 10 Mar 2020
It’s clearly time for sports officials to put down their greed and keep the fans away until the coronavirus is contained, Bill Plaschke writes.
Fans are still allowed at pro sporting events. But are they showing up?
WCC tournaments take place in front of fans without a hitch
Elliott: Coronavirus fears beginning to impact the major sports leagues
APphoto_Clippers Magic Basketball
North America’s major sports leagues have crossed the next fearful frontier in fighting the incursion of the coronavirus.
How the coronavirus is affecting sports leagues and events
NBA, MLB, MLS and NHL close locker rooms because of coronavirus
