Complete coverage: Coronavirus makes major impact on sports across the world

The starting lineups were announced, and it appeared the game was ready to start and then the game was stopped.
The NCAA has decided to hold the men’s and women’s basketball championships without fans because of concerns over the coronavirus.
Golden State is set to become the first NBA team to play a game without fans in the arena, leading to what one fan calls a “bizarre” situation.
It’s clearly time for sports officials to put down their greed and keep the fans away until the coronavirus is contained, Bill Plaschke writes.
Experts frown on plans by the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants to play games at alternate locations rather than at their home stadiums with no fans.
The West Coast Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were played in front of fans, and commissioner Gloria Nevarez could finally exhale.
The UCLA women’s basketball and gymnastics teams will perform in an empty Pauley Pavilion after moves made by the school and the NCAA to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
USC coach Andy Enfield knows the importance of fans’ roles in events such as the NCAA tournament, which will be absent this year due to NCAA precaution on the coronavirus.
As the coronavirus outbreak has worsened in the past week, sporting events and teams such as San Jose Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets have started to shutter their doors to the general public.
Italian soccer club Juventus says one of its players, defender Daniele Rugani, has tested positive for COVID-19.
A second MLS game has been affected by the coronvavirus outbreak with the Seattle Sounders announcing that their March 21 home game with FC Dallas has been postponed.
The Golden State Warriors will be the first NBA team to play home games in an empty arena, as ordered by San Francisco Mayor London Breed.
The Lakers and the NBA are trying to deal with the coronavirus and how it might affect the rest of the season.
The San Jose Sharks will play their next three home games at SAP Center as scheduled, but those games will be closed to the general public.
Is the coronavirus outbreak keeping local fans from attending Lakers, Clippers and other professional teams’ games? Seems like it depends on the team.
As the NCAA, its member universities, and the conferences they represent contemplate how to proceed with college athletics amid the threat of coronavirus, USC will continue for the foreseeable future without fans present.
Columbus became the first NHL team to say it will play in an empty arena, announcing on Wednesday that it will abide by a mandate from the state of Ohio.
The world figure skating championships, which were to be held in Montreal from March 16 through March 22, have been canceled because of concerns generated by the coronavirus outbreak.
The Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament began Wednesday in Las Vegas amid coronavirus concerns. UCLA and other schools opted not to send bands.
The Long Beach Grand Prix remains set to occur as planned in April despite the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said Wednesday.
It’s clearly time for sports officials to put down their greed and keep the fans away until the coronavirus is contained, Bill Plaschke writes.
North America’s major sports leagues have crossed the next fearful frontier in fighting the incursion of the coronavirus.