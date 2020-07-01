Angels to pay minor leaguers through August

The Angels have decided to pay minor leaguers a $400-per-week stipend through the end of July, according to a person familiar with the decision but not authorized to speak publicly about it.

The move assures that players in the team’s organization will receive pay for at least four months of a five-month season despite not playing any games this summer. Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that minor league seasons have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minor league regular season typically concludes in early September. The Angels had previously committed to pay their minor leaguers through June. With Wednesday’s decision, 29 of 30 teams have announced their plans regarding minor leaguers. The Arizona Diamondbacks have yet to make an announcement, according to Baseball America.

The Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox had committed to paying minor leaguers $400 a week through the end of August even before the minor league season was canceled this week.

The Reds went further, guaranteeing weekly stipends through Sept. 7. All MLB clubs agreed in March to pay their minor leaguers $400 a week through May.