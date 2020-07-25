Angels run out of chances in season opener, fall to Athletics in 10 innings

Shohei Ohtani had little choice.

His Angels teammate, Jared Walsh, had smashed a ball to the right side of the infield in the 10th inning of the season opener Friday night. Ohtani had been placed on second base before the inning began, in accordance with rules adopted by Major League Baseball this season to speed up extra-inning games, and he knew he had to run on contact.

Unfortunately for him, the Oakland Athletics’ Gold Glove first baseman, Matt Olson, anticipated Ohtani’s move. When the ball scorched by Walsh reached him, Olson whipped a throw across the field to third baseman Matt Chapman. A rundown in the tie game ensued.

Ohtani juked left and right but couldn’t escape. He returned empty-handed to the Angels’ dugout, one of the many times the Angels failed to capitalize on an opportunity with runners in scoring position in a 7-3 loss in 10 innings.

“I’ve instructed first basemen with good arms to do the same thing in the past,” manager Joe Maddon said on a postgame videoconference call, for which Ohtani was not available. “So that was more of a good play by Olson than a bad play by Ohtani.”

Poor luck followed the Angels around Friday. Free-agent acquisition Anthony Rendon was out of the lineup nursing a sore oblique muscle. Maddon said the injury was improving but he didn’t anticipate Rendon making his Angels debut this weekend.

And poor performances by reliever Ty Buttrey, one of the Angels’ top late-inning relief options, in the eight and closer Hansel Robles in the 10th doomed the Angels.

Buttrey issued two walks and gave up two hits and two runs in the eighth as the Athletics took a 3-2 lead. After preserving a tie provided by catcher Jason Castro’s solo home run in the ninth, Robles was erratic in the 10th. The Angels didn’t get a chance to turn a nifty play against the runner placed on second base to start the inning. Robles hit one batter and walked another. Upon exiting, he watched the A’s form a mosh pit at home plate to celebrate Olson’s walk-off grand slam.

The Athletics’ Matt Olson hits a walk-off grand slam with one out in the 10th inning as Angels catcher Jason Castro, right, looks on. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Earlier in the evening, there were many signs this wouldn’t be a traditional opening night. Planes didn’t fly overhead. The national anthem wasn’t performed. Masking tape marked six feet of separation between players on the Coliseum’s dugout benches. Cutouts took the place of fans, who are barred from MLB games for the foreseeable future in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the night held meaning. For Maddon, the occasion marked his first official game at the helm of the team with which he spent the first 30 years of his professional career. For Keynan Middleton, Justin Upton, Andrelton Simmons, Brian Goodwin and Noé Ramirez, it was a chance to take a knee during the anthem as a form of protest against racial injustice.

A clearer view from the broadcast https://t.co/Pc9ESIT6Y8 https://t.co/lGZW5zpwA2 — Maria Torres (@maria_torres3) July 25, 2020

Then there was Andrew Heaney, the Angels’ starter. He was making the first opening day appearance of his career, which has long been marred by injuries. Back stiffness crept up last week and nearly derailed him again.

In a near-empty stadium, Heaney pitched 4 2/3 innings on 67 pitches. He issued no walks, yielded only two hits and gave up one run on a towering homer hit by Ramon Laureano in the fourth inning. Heaney opened the game retiring 10 consecutive batters.

“They weren’t really on his fastball,” Maddon said. “It had that jump at the plate. I thought he was very good for his first time out.”

Heaney exited after striking out his sixth Oakland hitter and received a no-decision.

Nor did he receive support. The Angels’ formidable offense — even missing Rendon, the middle of the Angels’ lineup is one of the most intimidating in the American League West — sputtered. All of their starters except Upton reached base, but they did little with the opportunities. Albert Pujols struck out to end the first inning, leaving the bases loaded. Ohtani did the same thing in the ninth inning. Simmons stranded three more runners in the 10th.

Eight American League teams can clinch postseason berths this year. The change, announced in the final hours before the first pitch of the season was thrown Thursday, gives teams on the margins of a division race a unique opportunity. The Angels are such a team, projected to finish third in the West but with higher aspirations. Their first step in the 60-game sprint fell just short.

“That’s like losing a three-game series,” Heaney said of Friday’s loss. “That’s what it feels like. I think you could see it just from the tone. I was in the clubhouse for those late innings. Everybody that was in there, it felt like the end of a season. It felt like everybody was treating it like any game late in the year. I think it does have that feel to it.

“I think guys understand how crucial each game is going to be.”



Three observations

A look at key factors in the Angels’ game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday:

1. SLUGGISH OFFENSE: An inning-opening error by Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman allowed Andrelton Simmons to race to second base in the seventh. He reached third and scored on a series of fly-ball outs, giving the Angels a 2-1 lead. Brian Goodwin drove in Albert Pujols for the Angels’ first run on a sharp single to right field in the fourth.

2. STAUNCH PITCHING: Starter Andrew Heaney hardly wobbled in an efficient 42/3 innings. He struck out six and yielded two hits and one run. A towering Ramon Laureano blast into the empty left-field bleachers was Heaney’s lone mistake. He exited the first opening day start of his career after 67 pitches.

3. MIA: Anthony Rendon swung his bat but not in a game setting. His sore oblique muscle is improving by the day. But don’t expect him to join the lineup soon. Manager Joe Maddon is encouraged by Rendon’s progress but he does not anticipate Rendon making his Angels debut in Oakland. Rendon’s offense was missed but not his glove. Utility man David Fletcher, a Gold Glove candidate at third last season, started an inning-ending double play in the sixth to keep the score tied 1-1. Tommy La Stella secured the first out despite a hard slide into second base by the A’s runner.

