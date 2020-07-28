Andrelton Simmons placed on Angels’ injured list with ankle sprain

The Angels placed shortstop Andrelton Simmons on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of a left-ankle sprain. Infielder Luis Rengifo was recalled from the team’s alternate training site in Long Beach.

Simmons twisted his ankle on the back of the first-base bag while lunging to beat out an infield single in the ninth inning of Monday’s 3-0 loss at Oakland.

Though the defensive whiz will be sidelined for at least 10 days — a significant blow for the team in a pandemic-shortened 60-game season — the Angels are confident the injury won’t require an extended stay on the IL.

“I actually walked out with him after [Monday’s game], and you could tell it was bothering him, but he was still very optimistic. You know, ‘I’ll be alright, give me a couple days,’ that kind of conversation,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said.

“I know from everybody’s telling me that this is historic with him, and so he probably knows how to deal with it, but he was upbeat, if that’s possible walking out of the ballpark yesterday.”

Simmons, a four-time Gold Glove Award winner, is a famously fast healer, returning in five weeks from a severe left-ankle sprain that was supposed to sideline him for eight weeks in 2019. He came back in only 10 days from a right-ankle sprain he suffered in 2018. He suffered the 2018 injury when he twisted his ankle while descending the dugout steps before a game.

“He’s a key part of our team — he’s probably the best defensive shortstop in the game and one of the best of all time — so any time you lose him, it’s gonna hurt a little bit,” Angels teammate David Fletcher said. “Hopefully we get him back soon.”

The switch-hitting Rengifo, 23, hit .238 with seven homers, 18 doubles, three triples and 33 RBIs in 108 games for the Angels as a rookie last season.

“I like him,” Maddon said of Rengifo. “I think he’s very athletic. He swings the bat well from both sides. He’s a very strong individual, and he plays with a lot of joy, which I like.”