Angels

Angels starting lineup vs. Mariners: Mike Trout placed on the paternity list

Angels outfielder Mike Trout.
Angels center fielder Mike Trout said last week he wasn’t sure how long he would be on paternity leave.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
July 30, 2020
5:26 PM
Angels center fielder Mike Trout was placed on the paternity list Thursday afternoon and is not in the lineup for the Thursday night’s series finale against the Seattle Mariners in Angel Stadium.

Trout’s wife, Jessica, had a due date of Monday to deliver the couple’s first child, a boy, but the team did not announce whether she had gone into labor. When Trout spoke before the team’s season opener last week, he wasn’t sure how long he would be away from the team.

“It’s all in God’s hands,” he said. “I haven’t really thought about what it’s gonna be like because I couldn’t tell you. I’m anxious, I’m nervous, I’m sure everything will go well, but I can’t tell you if I’m taking two days [or longer].”

Brian Goodwin will move to center field and Taylor Ward will start in right field against Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales on Thursday night. The Angels lineup:

Angels’ starting lineup for Thursday’s game:

1. David Fletcher — Shortstop

Angels third baseman David Fletcher.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

2. Brian Goodwin — Center field

Angels left fielder Brian Goodwin.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3. Anthony Rendon — Third base

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4. Justin Upton — Left field

Angels left fielder Justin Upton.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5. Shohei Ohtani — Designated hitter

Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6. Albert Pujols — First base

Angels first baseman Albert Pujols.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7. Taylor Ward — Right field

Angels infielder/outfielder Taylor Ward.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8. Max Stassi — Catcher

Angels catcher Max Stassi.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9. Luis Rengifo — Second base

Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Dylan Bundy — Starting pitcher

Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Angels
Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.