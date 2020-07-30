Angels starting lineup vs. Mariners: Mike Trout placed on the paternity list

Angels center fielder Mike Trout was placed on the paternity list Thursday afternoon and is not in the lineup for the Thursday night’s series finale against the Seattle Mariners in Angel Stadium.

Trout’s wife, Jessica, had a due date of Monday to deliver the couple’s first child, a boy, but the team did not announce whether she had gone into labor. When Trout spoke before the team’s season opener last week, he wasn’t sure how long he would be away from the team.

“It’s all in God’s hands,” he said. “I haven’t really thought about what it’s gonna be like because I couldn’t tell you. I’m anxious, I’m nervous, I’m sure everything will go well, but I can’t tell you if I’m taking two days [or longer].”

Brian Goodwin will move to center field and Taylor Ward will start in right field against Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales on Thursday night. The Angels lineup:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Angels’ starting lineup for Thursday’s game: